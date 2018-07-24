GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Police in Virginia say a man and a woman have been charged with child neglect in a girl’s death.

News outlets reported Monday 46-year-old Avinaya Rana and 37-year-old Sulakchhana Basnet were both charged.

Henrico County police Lt. Chris Garrett tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that officials were called out to a Glen Allen home in July for a medical emergency and took the girl to hospital, where she died.

WRIC-TV reports an email Hungary Creek Middle School sent out when the girl died says she was a student. The email identified her as 12-year-old Avianca Rana.

Rana and Basnet are set to appear in court Nov. 2. It’s unclear if they have lawyers. Nuha Elnour tells WRIC-TV she is their neighbor and Rana is Avianca’s father and Basnet is her stepmother.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.