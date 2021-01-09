The Salisbury Fire Department responded and it took 35 firefighters about 40 minutes to control the fire.
The victims appear to be a 62-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman who lived in separate units. They will be taken to the medical examiner for identification and the exact cause of death.
Seven other residents were able to escape the fire.
“Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded the fire originated in a downstairs unit, and while the cause remains under investigation, a space heater igniting combustibles can not be ruled out,” the news release said.
