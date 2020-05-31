The protests were among demonstrations across the greater Washington region and beyond after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. In the nation’s capital, large crowds gathered again Sunday in Lafayette Square outside the White House and District leaders braced for a third night of unrest in Washington.

The demonstrations Saturday in Manassas left six police vehicles mangled by rocks or debris and five businesses damaged, including one store into which demonstrators attempted to ram a car, county deputy chief of police Jarad Phelps said Sunday during an emergency session of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

In increasingly tense exchanges starting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and lasting until 1 a.m., protesters lobbed stones at police and also reportedly stopped passing motorists to jump on the roofs of their cars and assault some inside the vehicles.

In response, Phelps said law enforcement used “a chemical agent” and rubber bullets to try to force calm. He said the injured included two state police officers and four county police, one of whom received stitches for a wound on his face. There was only one civilian injury, Phelps said: a woman whose foot was run over by a car.

“There was tremendous restraint from the officers,” he said. “It could have been much worse. It’s very trying to have things thrown at you [and] watch your fellow officers get injured.”

He said police arrested the five individuals after declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly, which they did around 8 p.m. when they began receiving reports that protesters were attacking motorists.

Phelps said he thinks Saturday’s events are going to fuel retaliatory responses from protesters over the next few days, including on Sunday evening. But he declined to ask the board to impose a curfew, and instead suggested board members issue statements calling on constituents to protest in a calm and peaceful manner going forward.

“Putting in some type of curfew I think at this point is only going to add fuel to the fire,” he said. “We’re just dealing with hot spots right now … we don’t want it to become widespread.”

Protestors are at the Middlebrook Rd ramp to I-270. Police are preventing them from actually going further onto the ramp and onto the highway. pic.twitter.com/NMxNlUypfD — Rachel Taylor, prolific writer of cards/letters ✉️ (@rachelvetica) May 31, 2020

In Germantown, a protest that began near the Montgomery College Germantown Campus around 2 p.m. Sunday grew to about 100 people over the next few hours.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, protesters marched down Route 335 to Germantown Road. The Montgomery Police Department was on the scene directing traffic around the demonstration.

“It is a peaceful protest so it is something that we 100 percent support,” said Montgomery County police spokesman Capt. Tom Jordan. “This is why we are in this country. You are able to express your displeasure and we are supportive of that.”