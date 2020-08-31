The responding officer found a “pool of blood” on the sidewalk but did not locate a victim. The witness told police the suspect ran away from the scene.
A video that matches the witness’s statement to police went viral on social media. The city councilman who represents the area of south Baltimore where the incident happened asked people with videos of the altercation to contact police.
“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” city councilman Eric Costello said on Facebook.
