As I recounted in my column yesterday, the Anti-Flirt Club and its president, Alice Reighly, garnered headlines in the spring of 1923. The club’s 10-point manifesto included admonitions such as “Don’t accept rides from flirting motorists — they don’t all invite you in to save you a walk.”

But I discovered that Reighly worked for a movie company. The club was likely a publicity stunt to gin up interest in a film called “The Flirt” that opened the same week the organization was born.

I don’t know if Manuel Herrick knew it was all fake. I do know that the man nicknamed “the Okie Jesus” — his mother sincerely believed he was the son of God — was one of the oddest ducks ever to paddle in the capital’s political pond. “The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture” put it mildly, concluding “Although [Herrick] worked diligently for his constituents, his good work was overshadowed by his eccentricities and by his lack of knowledge of the governmental process.”

Who was Herrick? He was a 44-year-old former farmer and rancher who, as a boy, had spent time in a mental institution after attempting to rob a train. He was also an aviation enthusiast who flew his own airplane from campaign stop to campaign stop. (After one crash, he said, “I may be a nut, but I’m going to be a hard one to crack.”)

Herrick had lucked into office. The incumbent Republican had died on the day filing papers were due, allowing Herrick to nab the nomination and the victory.

He immediately found himself in trouble in Washington. In 1921, it emerged that Herrick had sent letters to 49 women whose names and addresses he procured from a District beauty pageant. The letters invited recipients to enter another contest. The prize: the hand in marriage of “one of the 15 men who is now living on the earth who can look God in the eye and say, ‘Against my body and against my soul there rests no moral stain, for I have kept my soul and my body free from all moral stain in order that I may look my virgin bride in the eye without guilt and shame in my heart.’ ”

In other words, the prize was Herrick, who hinted he was destined to become president.

At least one recipient turned the letter over to the police. The husband of another threatened to punch the congressman.

Herrick visited the homes of several women who responded to a detailed questionnaire he had included. He told 18-year-old Anna Elizabeth Niebel — a graduate of Washington’s Central High School — that she was the leading contender.

When the news of Herrick’s exploits broke, he said the entire operation was an elaborate ruse. The letters were “decoy letters” designed to show how beauty pageants preyed on young women. A week earlier he had introduced legislation in the House to ban the contests.

According to the Washington Times, “His claim was that the medium was resorted to for the benefit of decrepit millionaires, unwholesome and immoral characters, and moral lepers to get the names of pretty young girls. His idea, he said, was to save the girls from the stage and movie lore.”

Said Herrick: “While this may be a little bit underhanded or seem so to some people, it is for the protection of these girls, it is for their own good, and for a worthy cause.”

Was it a case of “he doth protest too much?” It wouldn’t be the first time a public figure claimed he wasn’t engaged in something skeevy, just doing “research.”

Herrick’s bill to ban beauty pageants did not pass, ensuring decrepit millionaires continued access to pretty young girls.

Worse for him, in 1921 he was sued by Anna Niebel, who demanded $50,000 in a breach-of-promise suit. He said he’d marry her, she claimed, and hadn’t.

“He told me he was the lonesomest man in Washington and that he longed for the companionship of a wife,” explained Niebel from Cincinnati, where she was performing in the chorus of the Ziegfield Follies. “Mr. Herrick called on me and told me he was very rich, and proposed marriage to me.”

In 1922, Herrick failed to secure the GOP nomination. After one term, his political career was over. But the showgirl’s lawsuit wasn’t.

Tomorrow: The continuing (mis)adventures of Manuel Herrick, the Okie Jesus.