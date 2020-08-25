The audit also identified problems in the city’s outreach effort to drug users beyond the walls of the jail. Nearly 8 out of 10 victims of lethal drug overdoses during the audit period had no contact with the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, the lead agency on the District’s response to the opioid crisis.

The report is the latest troubling assessment of D.C. officials’ efforts to combat a wave of fatal drug overdoses that has swept over the nation’s capital in recent years.

Most of those deaths have been among older African Americans, many of them longtime heroin users felled by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. The District was slow to recognize that threat and has repeatedly stumbled in its efforts to address it.

The audit covered the period from the beginning of 2015 through the end of September 2018, and covered all substance use disorders — not just opioid addiction.

Since then, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has released a new strategy to reduce opioid deaths and began taking steps long urged by public health officials, such as increasing distribution of the overdose antidote naloxone. She also replaced former DBH director Tanya Royster — who was at the helm of the agency during the audit period — with Barbara Bazron, who has received higher marks from providers and advocates.

D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson said that after meeting with Bazron and others to review the audit findings, she believed the city was on track to addressing some of the problems the audit uncovered, though much work remains.

“Difficult though this population is, and difficult though the issues are, I think there’s a serious effort to improve,” Patterson said. The audit credited city officials with creating effective addiction treatment programs for jail inmates, even if those programs remain underused.

Bowser administration officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a letter responding to the audit, the administration accepted many of the broad findings but criticized what it said were “significant methodological flaws” in how auditors analyzed some federal data. The letter also emphasized the voluntary nature of substance abuse services, suggesting that some of the shortcomings flagged by auditors might simply stem from drug users’ unwillingness to accept help that is offered.

The administration acknowledged shortcomings in the screening of incoming jail inmates for substance use disorders but said the intake process had been improved since the period covered by the audit.

The audit represented a first-of-its-kind attempt to gain a more complete picture of drug users’ experiences by compiling and cross-referencing information from various D.C. agencies, including the jail and the police and behavioral health departments. Community advocates and providers have frequently cited disorganization and lack of information sharing as one cause of the city’s faltering response to overdoses.

The Council for Court Excellence team created a data set of more than 4,600 “incarceration episodes” that begin with an arrest and end with a person’s release from jail. Misty Thomas, the nonprofit group’s executive director, said that database was an example of what the D.C. government should be doing on a larger, ongoing scale.

Against the backdrop of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality, she also noted the profound racial inequities on display in the problems examined by auditors: Majorities of the city’s overdose victims and arrested people are Black.

Thomas said the audit demonstrated both the importance of uninterrupted care for drug users who get arrested and the wisdom of expanding the use of diversion programs that allow those people to avoid jail altogether.