Only seconds before wrapping up an outdoor coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, President Trump said, as quoted in the official White House transcript: “So, it’s cold out.”
In a year of above-normal temperatures, the past five days in Washington stood out for being cooler than normal.
From Tuesday through Saturday, the average temperature each day has been at least six degrees below the norm.
For the cool days, our average temperature fell eight degrees below the norm. Saturday’s temperature was seven below normal.
That was not quite enough to cause April’s average temperature to fall below the normal range. It is still above normal, but not by much more than half a degree.
On Wednesday, the day the president made his observation, the day’s low of 38 was only six above freezing. The day’s high of 54 seemed relatively pleasant in the sunshine, but as shadows fell, so did the comfort level.