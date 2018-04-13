Thousands gather last year on the Mall for the March for Science. The second annual event is being held this weekend in Washington. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

People cheered and clapped and stretched on tiptoes Saturday along the route of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, holding phones over the crowd to snap photos of motorcycles rumbling slowly along Constitution Avenue. Toddlers on parents’ shoulders pointed as white, brown and black horses clip-clopped by.

Just south of that, people wandered under cherry trees to get to white tents to hear talks sponsored by the second annual March for Science.

Amy Gonzalez, a scientist, came with her family from their home in Bethesda to show their support. “I want to make sure that science is recognized publicly in this country,” she said, “and for my children to recognize that, as well.”

Her son Tomas Gonzalez, who’s 8, showed the signs he had drawn. They had been printed with the prompt, “I fight climate change for” and he wrote in “animals” on one, and “the sea” on another, drawing a whale and jellyfish on it. He had just learned about this in a program for children at the event, said his father, Francisco Gonzalez, a professor at Johns Hopkins University. “The oceans become more acidic with more CO2 in the atmosphere — what does that do to the animals?” he asked.

“Kills,” Tomas answered, then pointed with a surprised shout — an enormous float was bobbing past in the Cherry Blossom Parade.

His older brother Francisco Gonzalez showed a bracelet they had each made at the science event, with beads sensitive to UV rays.

“If it turns red, you get in the shade,” Tomas said. They looked up at the sun shining overhead — almost no shade, except for a few patches under cherry blossoms.

Teenagers whizzed by on unicycles, waving to the crowd. A band marching in the Cherry Blossom Parade rattled and thundered past, silver tubas shining in the sun. A giant butterfly balloon wafted past, to cheers. People slapped hands with performing skateboarders. Thirty-four people stood in line for ice cream cones.

A man holding a hand-painted sign that read, “Protect our oceans — ban single-use plastics” and wearing a tank top with a bee cartoon and the slogan, “If we die, we’re taking you with us,” craned his neck to see the parade.

A woman climbed onto a wooden barricade to snap photos of people tottering by on stilts.

Behind her, Chloe Ngo took photos of her daughter under the cherry blossoms, the shutter of her camera clicking steadily as 5-year-old Celine Ngo smiled in a red kimono.

Chloe Ngo pushed her pink sunglasses back and explained that her kimono had fall colors and her daughter’s represented spring. They came from Falls Church for the parade — and for the Japanese food at a festival downtown.





A woman carried a sign with an arrow pointing toward a drawing of the Earth and the words, “I’m with her.”

June Song, a scientist, sat in the grass with her 5-year-old daughter, Mila Song. They had been to the kids’ tent and were taking a break before the March for Science, Mila squeezing the last drops of chocolate milk from her box. Her mother had made a bright green sign: “The Earth is round! And climate change is real!”

“The deniers — it’s hard to understand where they’re coming from,” she said, and hard to believe why they don’t believe the data. Scientists are so skeptical and spend so long on research before drawing any conclusion, she said. Maybe people feel it won’t happen for a long time and so they don’t want to make sacrifices, she said, but there are future generations to think of. “Spreading awareness is my main objective,” she said.

Mila had drawn the Earth on a pink sign, and written: “Do not throw trash in the ground and do not kill animals and do not kill people and do not kill chickens and don’t eat them. Do not ruin our Earth it’s everybody’s home!! Respect Mother Nature.”

Organizers of the March for Science — a demonstration that will include presentations from scientists, technologists and researchers — are not trying to replicate the feverish feel of last year’s protest. They can’t.

Instead, organizers said, they’re focused on keeping science and research top of mind for local and federal policymakers and showing the world that people still care — even if they don’t make the trek to Washington.

“The conversation around these marches is so often about the optics,” said Caroline Weinberg, interim director of the March for Science. “People wanting to know, ‘Is the crowd as big as last year?’ When the truth is, it doesn’t have to be the same. It can’t be all about D.C., and it can’t be all about Election Day or march day. A huge part of our focus is making sure people continue to be empowered to create change throughout the year and all around the country.”

As a result, the group has downplayed the importance of the rally in the District and put greater effort into regional marches, which will emphasize local issues and policies. Nearly 250 rallies have been planned this year in cities across the country and the world.

[What’s changed since the March for Science? Readers respond.]

The March for Science began as an idea that germinated online following the first Women’s March on Washington, held the day after President Trump’s inauguration. It caught on fast, with several mainstream science groups jumping on board and promising a nonpartisan event.

As thousands of people convened in Washington on April 22, 2017, other marches emerged in more than 600 cities across six continents. A handful of scientists on the seventh, Antarctica, participated from afar through social media.

They were moved by fears that facts, science and research were in jeopardy in public policy and because of proposed sweeping funding cuts in state and federal budgets.

Though the issues have remained largely unchanged, Weinberg said, turnout this year is expected to be much smaller. About 5,000 people are expected to attend the D.C. march on Saturday, according to a permit issued this week by the National Park Service.

Weinberg said the march will remain nonpartisan and participants will hold members of both political parties accountable for their positions on science-related issues.

[How to get around the Cherry Blossom Festival and Emancipation Day parades this weekend]

Later Saturday afternoon, the District’s Emancipation Day celebrations is scheduled to begin with a parade from 2 to 3 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue, between 10th and 14th streets NW, followed by a concert and fireworks.

At the March for Science, organizers are setting up photo booths and tents around the Washington Monument to allow scientists and researchers to give interactive presentations on a variety of subjects that organizers are calling “teach-ins.”

The main rally will convene about 12:30 p.m. Speakers include scholars, scientists and technocrats, among them Vinton Cerf, who has been called the father of the Internet and Google’s chief Internet evangelist, and Rush D. Holt, a scientist and former Democratic congressman representing New Jersey.

The finale is reserved for 10-year-old Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny, known as “Little Miss Flint” for a pageant she won years ago and her subsequent activism around her home town’s water crisis, including her encouragement of President Barack Obama to visit Flint, Mich., in 2016.

The main stage will be set up near 17th Street and Independence Avenue. Then, at 3:30 p.m., they march.

Part of the March for Science’s evolution over the past year has included transforming from a group assembled to put on an event into a registered nonprofit with a broader scope and mission: to support science and research policy through campaigns, outreach and, yes, marches.

The group also helps circulate petitions and instruct members in how to contact their elected representatives.

While satellite events have been planned this year to carry the message of the March for Science beyond Washington, they’re not all going to be marches.

Some cities are planning lectures by prominent local scientists. Others will hold letter-writing campaigns on science-related issues.

Several, including Saturday events planned in Mobile, Ala., and San Diego, will feature something less like a protest than a science fair, with nonprofits, universities and local businesses in the science and tech fields showing off their work.

“Last year, everyone was scrambling. There was all this energy that needed to get out, so we put on an event that was relatively organized and let people be heard, and that was good enough,” said Navid Zohoury, who is helping to lead the March for Science in San Diego.

“Attendance this year will be smaller, and we’re okay with that. The success will be in putting on an event that people feel is relevant and important. It’s more about sustaining and evolving a movement.”