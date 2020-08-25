As coronavirus cases climbed nationally, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) issued a strict warning to visitors from states with elevated caseloads: A two-week quarantine is required. That prompted the National Action Network to cancel chartered buses that, according to field organizers, had been scheduled to bring thousands of demonstrators from states such as North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

The permit paints a picture of a complex undertaking meant to highlight the historic legacy of the 1963 March on Washington. Organizers also hope to highlight the civil rights issues of today, bring well-known speakers to address the crowd — including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, and singers George Clinton, Tyrese and Ne-Yo — while mitigating the spread of the coronavirus with strict safety protocols.

Safety measures include a check-in system that requires attendees to register before the event, pass a temperature screening, wear a mask and keep their distance from fellow marchers.

In addition to standard protest relief stations — portable toilets, first aid tents and places for bottled water — the rally will include 200 hand sanitizing stations, the permit says.

Jumbotrons will line the Reflecting Pool, where crowds will be cordoned off into marked areas, each assigned a number. The sections will ensure participants are able to stay at least six feet from other protesters, according to the permit.

The event’s main lineup — including the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, the elder son of the late civil rights leader — will begin at 11 a.m., but a pre-rally show is also planned. After early criticism from D.C. activists that the demonstration excluded local residents who have lost family members to police violence, the speaker lineup indicates several D.C. residents will speak, although none from the region’s Black Lives Matter chapter.

Early speakers will include Howard University’s student government association president, D.C. clergy members, activists calling for D.C. statehood and the mother of Marqueese Alston, who was 22 when he was killed by D.C. police in 2018.

Unlike the scrappy, grass-roots demonstrations that have swept the nation in the wake of Floyd’s killing in late May, including daily protests in the nation’s capital, the rally will be a highly produced, made-for-TV kind of show. Sharpton’s MSNBC program, “PoliticsNation,” will broadcast that day from the Lincoln Memorial.

A television crew from Bravo will film a reality show called “Married to Medicine,” about doctors and their spouses, as members of the cast and crew help administer free coronavirus tests to attendees, according to the Park Service permit.

The Friday march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington — will begin with speeches from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, followed by a choreographed march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park. The event is expected to end about 3 p.m.