Lerner died May 14 at the age of 97, a week after she was hospitalized and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

To her many relatives from Robeson County, she was a hero and role model. She went back each year to spend time with family, staying with her sister, who kept a bedroom ready that everyone called Aunt Margaret’s room. Her 79-year-old niece, Olivia Schwartz, still has the brimmed-straw hat with ribbons to tie under her chin that Aunt Margaret had given her as a girl.

She remained involved with the affairs of her tribe. The Lumbee Indians are recognized by North Carolina but do not have full federal recognition, something that generations of Lumbees have worked unsuccessfully to change. Lerner’s daughter, Cindy Williams, remembers playing on the floor with her Barbies at the Bureau of Indian Affairs while her mother attended a meeting.

“Margaret was a very strong Lumbee,” said Tommy Schwartz, a nephew-in-law.

AD

AD

Without parents from the age of 16, Margaret Locklear planned to take care of herself by going to college and becoming a teacher. One part of that plan worked out. She entered Pembroke State College for Indians, at the time the only state-supported four-year college for Native Americans in the country, according to its successor, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Lerner graduated, but she discovered she didn’t like to teach.

She decided to find work in Washington.

“When Margaret left to go to Washington, D.C., it was an accomplishment for a Lumbee,” said Tommy Schwartz. “The only way you got out of Robeson County as a Lumbee was in the military. She said she was going to Washington, D.C., and she went.”

AD

It was 1943, and jobs were plentiful for young women. Her Methodist Church connections helped her find a place to live. Her first job was on a factory assembly line making, she found out later, components for bombs. It was boring work. But the Army Signal Corps was recruiting, and with her degree in English and French, she was a good candidate.

AD

She never said what she did, although her daughter knows she was assigned to the French, Israeli and Turkish section. And that the actor Tony Randall was spotted occasionally, since he also worked there. The Army Signal Corps was incorporated later into the National Security Agency, where she worked until 1962.

Those were years of making lifelong women friends, taking blankets and sleeping on the Mall when it was too hot in their rooms, going to clubs. She joined the chorus of the Washington Civic Opera, where she met the violinist Nathan Lerner in 1958. He was six years younger — she was 36 then — and from an Orthodox Jewish family in the city, although he himself was not very observant. As an interracial couple, they couldn’t marry in her hometown in North Carolina. They had a small ceremony at the pastor’s home in Maryland and moved to Silver Spring and later to Potomac.

AD

Nathan became a music teacher in D.C. schools. She resigned from the NSA after their daughter was born and volunteered at the Salvation Army Auxiliary and in her church, often in leadership positions.

AD

“They seemed joyful when they were together. They were a very good model for a healthy marriage,” said Niki Flanders, whose parents were close to the Lerners. “It might be that they knew themselves so well by the time they married.”

Of her mother’s late marriage, Cindy Williams said, “She didn’t feel like she had to settle. Maybe because she didn’t have parents anymore and had been through a lot. Maybe it didn’t matter so much what other people thought. A lot of her female friends were single. During that time period during the war, when they were marrying age and men weren’t around, some of them just didn’t find a spouse. So many of them, when they tell their stories, they were the ones working and the men weren’t there. So they just kept going and doing their thing.”

AD

She went back to North Carolina frequently and was like a second mother to her niece, Olivia Schwartz, who adored her and clung to every word, every gift. “She had learned so much from the people with whom she worked,” Schwartz said. “And if there was something that could be applicable to me or someone else in the family, that she would want them to know about it. She didn’t want any of us to do anything wrong because we were country folk. She was like a teacher to us and we didn’t have a chance to learn in the environment we happened to be in.”

So she was a teacher, after all. Lerner stayed involved with her Lumbee family and attended the annual Lumbee Homecomings. In Maryland, their friends loved to gather at their house, describing them as “attentive” people. She “paid attention, not just to people, but also to things around her,” Flanders said.

Lerner could still act on her ideas. Camping with friends on a mountain in McConnellsburg, Pa., she declared in front of her astonished husband, “I think I’ll buy this land. It’s for sale.” And she did, and put a big cabin on it.

AD

AD

Nathan died of pancreatic cancer in 1993 at the age of 65. Margaret was a stoic widow, her friends said. She had expected to have the rest of her life with him.

Six years ago, she moved from a senior apartment building in Gaithersburg to Sunrise at Montgomery Village because of dementia.

The facility restricted access in mid-March, but Cindy Williams said she and other families received notification on May 4 that four residents and two team members had tested positive. That same day she got a call that her mother was showing symptoms and not eating or drinking. Two days later, she was moved to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, where her covid-19 test came back positive. She died a week later.

AD

Cindy, her husband Bill, and their two children, Adele and Zachary, held a graveside service on May 20 at the Potomac United Methodist Church Cemetery, where Nathan Lerner is buried. On a sunny, windy morning, their pastor from Darnestown Presbyterian Church, Neill Morgan, conducted the service for the four family members. Everyone wore masks. At the end, Cindy played a recording of her cousin and aunt singing her mother’s favorite song, “Brighten the Corner Where You Are.”