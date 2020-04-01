Sun was supposed to have a visit from a daughter and son-in-law March 14, but she told them not to come: Both she and her husband were feeling ill. Probably the flu, Sun said. A week earlier, she had flown to California and back to attend to some of the items that still needed moving.

On March 17, Sun was admitted to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital for pneumonia. She soon tested positive for the novel coronavirus — the first confirmed case in Newport News, according to her daughter Irene V. Nemesio of Arlington.

Initially, Sun was able to visit via FaceTime with Nemesio and her two other daughters — Niki V. Santo of Tracy, Calif., and Jasmine V. Baten of Manchester, Conn.

But soon they got updates only from the hospital. Barred from visiting, the daughters now wonder whether they will be able to attend the private funeral they have planned for April 8. Two are currently in Connecticut, uncertain whether they should travel.

Sun’s husband, Tonglin Sun, also tested positive for the virus but has been recovering at home. He hopes to get medical clearance to attend the funeral.

“I think anyone would tell you that she was just an extremely lively and hilarious woman and always loved to make people laugh and had just a vibrant personality,” Nemesio said.

“At the same time, she was just so caring and generous. And she really kind of just dedicated her life to her children and never missed an opportunity to tell each of us how proud she was of us,” she said.



Nemesio and her sisters are trying to come to grips with the loss of a mother who would send Bible verses to help them muddle through college and law school — and also ping them about her favorite video game: “Plants vs. Zombies.”

“It’s very strange and hard to process not having that be a part of our lives anymore,” Nemesio said. “It’s especially so peculiar to be experiencing this particular loss when we’re kind of restricted from being with other people and being with our family, and being able to physically comfort them.”

Maria Linda Villanueva Sun was born in Rizal province, in the Philippines. Her parents, Ulrico Adriano and Lydia Bergano Villanueva, both worked for Nestlé. Her father was an accountant, and her mother was a human resources director.

Sun studied accounting at Polytechnic University of the Philippines and immigrated in 1979 to the Bay Area. In the early 1980s, she managed a Japanese tempura restaurant “that imported all of its construction materials directly from Japan from antique traditional buildings,” Santo said.

