The next day will feature an Iwo Jima-themed Family Day, and a concert by the Marine Band.

The 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima is best known for the photo by The Associated Press’ Joe Rosenthal showing six Marines raising the U.S. flag over Mount Suribachi.

The flag captured in Rosenthal’s image is on display at the museum. During the commemoration of the anniversary, the museum is displaying an additional flag that was raised over Iwo Jima before Rosenthal took his photo.