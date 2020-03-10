Navas, known as “Mo,” was born in Panama and grew up in Maryland, according to the Department of Defense. He joined the Marine Corps in 2004 and was assigned for the past four years to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
A scout sniper, martial arts instructor and combat diver, Navas was recently selected for promotion to major, the statement said. His commendations include a Purple Heart.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, three sons, his parents and a brother.
Pongo also enlisted in 2004, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan, and was awarded a Purple Heart, among other commendations. He is survived by his daughter and parents.
In a statement, Marine Raider Regiment commanding officer Col. John Lynch said that “the loss of these two incredible individuals is being felt across our organization, but it cannot compare to the loss that their families and teammates are experiencing.”
“Both men epitomize what it means to be a Marine Raider,” the statement said. “They were intelligent, courageous, and loyal.”