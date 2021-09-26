Brady said his organization is looking for a facility that can offer about 5,000 square feet of floor space with a loading dock. He said an updated list of items needed for the refugees, as well as the site of the new receiving location will be added to TeamRubiconUSA.org/resettlement soon. Brady anticipates a need for blankets and tennis shoes soon, as temperatures begin to drop for the fall season. He also said cash donations are welcome, allowing his team to purchase new items the refugees will need.