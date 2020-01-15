● DASH is on a Saturday schedule.
● CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.
● Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
● ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 on a Saturday schedule.
● The Bus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.
● PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule but Omniride Express service is cancelled.
● VRE is not running.
● Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule with Premium Commuter and Metro Connection service cancelled.
● MARC is running all three lines on an R schedule.
● MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.