CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most are closed. No mail delivery except
for Express Mail		 Except for adult arraignments, new juvenile referrals and scheduled preventive detention hearings in the District

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton lots, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pick-ups slide to the end of the week. Transfer stations are closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. Yard trim collections only in Prince George’s. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Charles. Montgomery Transfer Station is closed. Regular county collections. No collections in the City of Alexandria; pick-ups slide one day to the end of the week. In the City of Fairfax, Monday collections are on Tuesday. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m.; elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries One open in each ward. For information, go to dclibrary.org. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

● Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares and free parking at Metro lots. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are cancelled. For information, go to wmata.com.

● Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.

● DASH is on a Saturday schedule.

● CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.

● Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

● ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 on a Saturday schedule.

● The Bus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.

● PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule but Omniride Express service is cancelled.

● VRE is not running.

● Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule with Premium Commuter and Metro Connection service cancelled.

● MARC is running all three lines on an R schedule.

● MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.