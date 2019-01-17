CLOSED EVERYWHERE Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts Most. No mail delivery except

for Express Mail. Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District. VARIED RESTRICTIONS District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria. Trash, recycling No collections. Pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Transfer Stations closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Howard, and St. Mary’s. Yard trim collections only in Prince George’s. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel, and Charles. Montgomery Transfer Station is closed. Regular county collections. In the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax collections slide one day. Landfills open. Liquor stores Stores open at owner’s discretion. Open until 6 p.m. Open. Schools Closed. Closed. Closed. Libraries One library open in each ward. Go to dclibrary.org for info. Closed. Closed. Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares and free parking at Metro lots; some track work on the Red, Yellow and Blue lines. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.

●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.

●Cue is on a modified weekday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77, and 87 on a Saturday schedule.

●The Bus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.

●PRTC Omniride and VRE are not running.

●Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule.

●MARC is running the Penn Line only on an R schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend schedule.