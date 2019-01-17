|Banks
|Federal government offices
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most.
|No mail delivery except
for Express Mail.
|Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections. Pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Transfer Stations closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel, Howard, and St. Mary’s. Yard trim collections only in Prince George’s. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel, and Charles. Montgomery Transfer Station is closed.
|Regular county collections. In the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax collections slide one day. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Stores open at owner’s discretion.
|Open until 6 p.m.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|One library open in each ward. Go to dclibrary.org for info.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares and free parking at Metro lots; some track work on the Red, Yellow and Blue lines. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.
●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.
●Cue is on a modified weekday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 43, 45, 51, 55, 77, and 87 on a Saturday schedule.
●The Bus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.
●PRTC Omniride and VRE are not running.
●Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule.
●MARC is running the Penn Line only on an R schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend schedule.