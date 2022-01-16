Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Prince George’s, organic collections only. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Charles. Montgomery transfer station closed.
|Regular county collections in Fairfax and Arlington. No collections in Fairfax City; collections are delayed one day. No collections in the city of Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Fauquier.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to midnight on a Saturday supplemental schedule with off-peak fares in effect and some late-night track work between Smithsonian and Federal Center SW on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule; service varies by route. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On is on a regular schedule but has reduced its service levels because of a shortage of drivers.
●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.
●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●TheBus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.
●PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule, but OmniRide Express is not running.
●Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend holiday schedule.
●MARC is running an “R” schedule on all three lines.
●VRE is not running.