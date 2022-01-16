Closed everywhere

Banks: Most open but closing early

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments and juvenile referrals in the District

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Prince George’s, organic collections only. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Charles. Montgomery transfer station closed. Regular county collections in Fairfax and Arlington. No collections in Fairfax City; collections are delayed one day. No collections in the city of Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Fauquier.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m.; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

Transportation services

●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to midnight on a Saturday supplemental schedule with off-peak fares in effect and some late-night track work between Smithsonian and Federal Center SW on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. Metrobus is on a Saturday supplemental schedule; service varies by route. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a regular schedule but has reduced its service levels because of a shortage of drivers.

●DASH is on a Saturday schedule.

●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●TheBus (Prince George’s) is on a regular schedule.

●PRTC OmniRide is on a regular schedule, but OmniRide Express is not running.

●Loudoun Bus is on a reduced schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend holiday schedule.

●MARC is running an “R” schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is not running.