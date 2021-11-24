“Monsanto not only continued to manufacture and sell PCBs but increased production even when the harm to the environment was undeniable,” Frosh said in a statement. “Monsanto’s toxic legacy lives on. Until today, Marylanders have borne the cost of cleaning up these poisons. It is time for Monsanto to take full responsibility.”
Monsanto was the only U.S. company to manufacture PCBs for widespread commercial use between 1935 and 1977, when it ceased production two years before it was banned. The company knew PCBs don’t naturally break down and touted their longevity, the suit alleges.
Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles called the suit an important step to help Maryland “make progress in preventing toxic pollution and recovering from decades of damage.”