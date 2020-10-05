The D.C. Council recently passed a transportation bill that allows Mayor Muriel E. Bowser to negotiate reciprocity agreements with Virginia and Maryland. The agreements could ensure that drivers in those states face consequences when they violate D.C. traffic laws.
For example, an agreement could allow for the suspension of registrations and driver’s licenses of Maryland and Virginia drivers if they accrue enough fines. Maryland and Virginia would get a percentage of the recovered fines.
It is unclear whether the two states would support such agreements.
