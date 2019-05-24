COLUMBIA, Md. — Thousands have lost power in Maryland and northern Virginia after storms and a tornado blew through the area.

The Washington Post reports that more 18,000 customers were without power Friday morning. The storms blew through the area Thursday afternoon.

A tornado was confirmed in Columbia, Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reports that its winds were between 86 mph and 110 mph. A woman was injured after a tree crashed on a residence. Her injuries were minor but she was taken to a hospital.

In Virginia, wind speeds were as high as 68 mph at Reagan National Airport. In Washington, a mulberry tree on the grounds of Washington Monument that dates to the 1800s was damaged.

