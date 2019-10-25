News outlets report advocates and elected officials had raised concerns about state curriculum guidelines. Baltimore Jewish Council executive director Howard Libit says the council thought the guidelines didn’t do enough to ensure students learn about the Holocaust.
State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon said in the statement that the education department plans to provide teachers with tools to help them teach the Holocaust with confidence.
