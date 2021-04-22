“Assateague Coastal Trust thinks it’s a shame that (the Maryland Department of the Environment) has decided to appeal the Court’s ruling; we hoped they would spend this energy protecting Maryland’s waters and community health, instead of going through the appeals process,” Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips said in a statement.
The state argued that regulating airborne pollution under the Clean Water Act would lead to confusing red tape and set a bad precedent, according to the newspaper.
The industry group Delmarva Chicken Association said in a statement that the appeal would “provide an opportunity to correct the unjustified, sudden insertion of air emissions regulations into a water quality permit.”