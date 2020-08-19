To qualify, they must be eligible for a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and must re-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration would fund the $300-per-week benefit, and Maryland would fulfill a 25% match.
In March, Congress approved a series of emergency changes to the nation’s unemployment insurance system, which is run by state governments.
People who were out of work got an extra federally funded $600 a week, largely because the abrupt recession made finding another job so difficult. The boost expired at the end of July, and recipients have now gone without it for up to three weeks.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 to extend the added weekly benefit, but cut it to $300 or $400 a week, depending on which plan governors choose.
