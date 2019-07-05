EDGEWOOD, Md. — The woman accused of killing three people in a townhouse fire has been denied bail and is continuing to be held in jail.

The Baltimore Sun reports Judge Kerwin Miller called 60-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge “an incredible danger to the community” at a Wednesday hearing.

Hodge is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder and arson. Hodge’s public defender says she’s innocent.

Hodge initially claimed to be a victim of the May 9 fire, but police say she set the blaze and had previously threated to burn the home .

Maryland’s Assistant Attorney Timothy Doory called Hodge a flight risk, saying she’d fled to Texas and other states after the fire until she was arrested upon her return this week.

