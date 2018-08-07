WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are looking into the deaths of two food vendor workers at a county fair.

Howard County police said in a news release that officers responding to a call found two people inside a locked bunkhouse on the grounds at the Howard County Fair Tuesday.

Firefighters forced their way into the bunkhouse and found the two men dead. One man was said to be in his 30s and the other was in his 40s. The police said both men were from out of state.

Investigators found evidence of drug use at the scene. The cause of death will be confirmed through an autopsy, and police say preliminary signs say there are no indications of foul play.

