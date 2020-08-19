Crews managed to break a hole in the back wall of the safe to save the child, according to photos posted by the department on social media.
Rescuers performed air monitoring during the process, authorities said. The child spent at least 40 minutes inside the safe, which did not contain any guns at the time, according to the news outlet.
The child was evaluated and released by medics. He was in “good spirits,” the department said Tuesday.
