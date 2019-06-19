MARYLAND

Detention center buildings to be razed

A Maryland board has approved a $27.5 million contract to tear down nearly 40 structures that were part of the correctional complex at the closed Baltimore City Detention Center.

The Board of Public Works voted 3 to 0 for the contract with Towson Mechanical Inc., which is based in Parkville , Md.

The contract calls for the demolition of 16 major structures and 23 minor structures.

They include buildings that were part of the closed portion of the detention center, as well as some buildings that were part of the Metropolitan Transition Center, which was formerly known as the Maryland Penitentiary.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R), one of the three board members, closed the detention center in 2015. Hogan wants to build a drug-treatment center on the grounds in downtown Baltimore.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Taxpayers have until July 1 to get refund

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said this week that residents who have not filed their individual state income taxes need to by July 1 to be eligible for a one-time refund.

In a statement Tuesday, Northam (D) said taxpayers must file by midnight July 1 to qualify for the refund approved by the General Assembly as part of a $1 billion bipartisan compromise on tax relief passed in February.

Individual filers could receive up to $110, the statement said, and married couples filing jointly could receive up to $220. Checks will be mailed out by Oct. 15, according to the statement.

“With the filing deadline fast approaching, I urge all Virginians who still need to submit state individual income taxes to file now so they can qualify for the Tax Relief Refund,” the governor’s statement said. “Our state tax employees are hard at work to process returns this tax season and filing on time will help ensure taxpayers receive payment as quickly as possible.”

The statement said the state may withhold refunds if taxpayers owe money for previous tax years or to courts or other agencies.

Those seeking more information may visit tax.virginia.gov.

— Justin Wm. Moyer