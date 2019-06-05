MARYLAND

State delays contract with Alabama firm

The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to delay awarding $625,000 to a Alabama-based company after Comptroller Peter Franchot called for a boycott of the state over its new strict abortion law.

Franchot and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, both Democrats, asked administration officials to explore an alternative for the 20 children in foster care placement with Maryland families through Seraaj Family Homes Inc., a company headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.

Last month, Franchot urged Maryland to divest any state taxpayer dollars from being spent in Alabama after lawmakers there passed a bill that bans most abortions, even in the case of rape and incest.

“Alabama’s values are drastically different than the values of people in Maryland. Therefore, I don’t think Maryland tax dollars should be subsidizing, directly or indirectly, Alabama’s assault on women,” Franchot said Wednesday.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) asked if the delay would harm the children or affect their placement. Gregory S. James, a deputy secretary for the state Department of Human Services, said the delay would not cause any immediate harm, but he raised concerns about moving children from their foster homes.

Franchot asked James to provide an alternative that would allow the children to stay in the homes “but move them out of the Alabama company rolls.”

— Ovetta Wiggins

VIRGINIA

ACLU lawsuit claims bias in housing policy

A Virginia apartment complex discriminates against African Americans by banning prospective renters with felony criminal records and convictions for less serious offenses like drug possession, according to a lawsuit filed this week in federal court.

The ACLU claims in the lawsuit that the blanket policy at the Sterling Glen Apartments in Chesterfield, Va., is intended to keep African Americans from living in the complex.

African Americans make up 22 percent of the population in Chesterfield County, but 46 percent have felony convictions, according to the civil rights advocacy group.

Wisely Properties, the owner of the complex just south of Richmond, did not immediately return a call for comment.

“Bans like these not only pose a barrier to people reentering the community after release from jail or prison, but also those with records who have been living and working in the community for years or even decades,” ACLU of Virginia Dunn legal fellow Jennifer Safstrom said.

The ACLU has pursued legal action against other apartment buildings with similar policies in recent years.

— Justin Jouvenal

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news