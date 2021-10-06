Kirk Bloodsworth was sentenced to death and spent nearly nine years in prison for a Baltimore County murder he did not commit. He was exonerated in 1993. A year later, Maryland approved $300,000 to compensate him for the time he was wrongly incarcerated.
Earlier this year, Maryland updated the law for compensating the wrongly convicted to create a standard process to determine how much compensation should be paid. The amount approved Wednesday brought the compensation for Bloodsworth up to what’s now set in law.
The board has approved millions of dollars in the last two years for wrongly incarcerated men. In 2019, the board approved $9 million for five men who were wrongly imprisoned for a combined 120 years. It was the first time the board had approved such compensation in 15 years.
Maryland banned the death penalty in 2013. Bloodsworth was a leading advocate for repeal.