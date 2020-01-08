The changes scale back where toll roads would be on Interstate 495 initially. There won’t be toll lanes on I-495, east of I-270 for now. Plans still call for toll roads on I-495 from the George Washington Parkway in Virginia, across the American Legion Bridge, to I-270 in Maryland. The first section that would be delivered under the first phase also would include toll roads along I-270 from I-495 to I-370.