Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been urging the board to end the policy, praised the decision and called on the legislature’s AELR panel to move swiftly.
“This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
Under the current policy, local school systems can decide to end the mask requirement if the spread of COVID-19 is moderate or low for 14 days in a row or if vaccination rates are higher than 80% in the school or community.
The policy was adopted by the state board in December and enacted by the AELR committee early this year.