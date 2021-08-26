The mandate still will need approval by the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review.
On Wednesday, a bipartisan coalition of 32 Maryland senators sent a letter to the board’s leadership, urging them to approve emergency masking in schools.
“Continuous in-person instruction this school year is critical, and we must protect students’ ability to learn with other children in school buildings statewide throughout the year,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.