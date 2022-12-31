Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREDERICK, Md. — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he’s ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea, as long as nobody is coming to my doorstep to get my attention,” Liam said.

Liam broke the record on Dec. 14 after stacking 21 cans of green beans, tomatoes, corn and other goods into a sturdy six-tiered pyramid. The previous record for someone younger than 16 was 15 cans.

Documenting this record-breaking achievement was a feat within itself, according to Liam’s mother, Sherri Lewis, who said Guinness required visual proof that the cans were unopened, a cover letter, a photo of Liam’s birth certificate, video of the attempt with a stopwatch in-frame and a witness statement.

Liam said he went for the record to leave a historical mark with his signature on it.

“I wanted to feel a bit more special in the world,” Liam said.

Liam also thought about breaking the record for most socks on a single foot in less than 30 seconds, but said that it was out of reach after someone broke the record in September with 22 socks.

Before attempting to break the can-stacking record, Liam practiced with a few trial runs, then went for it.

Outside of stacking cans with great speed, Liam said he enjoys math, games and playing outside.

He is involved with 4-H, a youth organization that teaches skills through extracurricular activities and community service.

Through the organization, Liam was taught to raise farm animals. Outside of his Frederick County home are a host of goats, chickens and other animals he helps tend to.

Liam also recently completed a volunteering achievement known as the “50-yard challenge,” which invites youths to mow the lawns of 50 people in need of help in their community for free.

The challenge was created by Rodney Smith Jr., founder of the nonprofit organization Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, to inspire kids “to make a difference,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Liam said he participated in the challenge so he could help out veterans, people with disabilities and older people. One of those lawns belonged to his aunt, who is blind.

“I felt really good about it because I was helping her out” and she can’t mow the lawn herself, Liam said.

Because Liam is sensitive to loud noises, he mowed the lawns with a manual push mower, adding to the difficulty, Sherri said.

“For him to push through (the 50-yard challenge), as hard as it was, I’m very proud of him,” she said.

Sherri said she is impressed with her son’s commitment to volunteering, an activity she didn’t do much when she was his age. She credits the communities around Frederick and Walkersville for inspiring him.

“Growing up in Baltimore, volunteering wasn’t very promoted around me. It was something you did through church,” Sherri said. “I’m always intrigued by all of the weird things that he wants to achieve. The community has cultivated this, not me.”

