Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.
Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling.
“My greatest fear is my son will not get justice,” she said.
She also said that if this can happen to her son, other children need to be careful.
“My house is in close proximity to the elementary school so this could have happened to any of the neighborhood children,” she said.
Her family started a GoFundMe for “help with legal and investigative expenses.”
“Our son Jayz was senselessly shot in the head while raking leaves in our front yard,” the family wrote. “Our Jayz is a loving gentle child. His only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games … We will not stop until justice is served.”