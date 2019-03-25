ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers who have been negotiating the finishing touches on the state’s $46.6 billion budget have wrapped up their work.

The budget conference committee reached agreement Monday on the state’s budget measure and a separate bill that is working in tandem to balance the budget.

One of the key differences the House and Senate negotiators worked out involved additional education funding to begin implementing a state commission’s recommendations to improve schools. They settled on $255 million in additional funding for the next fiscal year. It will go toward expanding pre-K and increasing special education funding. Some also will be set aside for teacher pay increases.

The panel also settled on $500 million for school construction funding.

The committee’s work now goes back to the House and Senate for final approval.

