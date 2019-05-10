BALTIMORE — A tire business owner in Maryland’s Prince George’s County has pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful disposal of scrap tires.

The plea by Thomas Okoronkwo of Glenarden was announced Friday by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

The 49-year-old will have to pay a $15,000 fine to the Maryland Clean Water Fund. A sentence of one year behind bars has been suspended and he’s been placed on three years of supervised probation. He’s the owner of Ameritech Automobile, a business with three county locations.

His case began when a rival business captured images of him entering their property and dumping scrap tires. This occurred 10 times between November 2017 and May 2018. Frosh says Okoronkwo admitted that he was dumping tires to avoid potential fines.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.