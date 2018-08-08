ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ben Jealous, who is running for governor of Maryland, has apologized for using an expletive when responding to a reporter’s question.

Jealous used the word Wednesday after he was asked whether he identified with the word “socialist.” His opponent, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, has used the word “socialist” to describe Jealous.

When asked at a news conference whether he identified with the word, the Democrat asked, “Are you (expletive) kidding me?”

The exchange was recorded on camera.

Jealous apologized on Twitter “for my inappropriate language.” He also wrote on Twitter that he had spent the last five years of his life working as a venture capitalist, investing in small businesses and creating jobs.

