Nearly $70 million of last month’s casino revenue will go to the state.
The casinos raised the large revenues last month despite some ongoing limits due to the pandemic. For example, due to local orders, MGM National Harbor and Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50% capacity during April 2021.
The remaining four casinos had no capacity limitations, but some slot machine and table game seats could not be occupied because all casinos must continue to comply with social-distancing guidelines.