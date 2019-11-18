Ball will discuss developments regarding acquisitions and Main Street restoration, flood mitigation projects and continuing economic development.
The last update was provided in May.
Ball says the county is working with Ellicott City residents, businesses and organizations to build a resilient future for the town.
Last year, Ellicott City suffered its second major flash flood in less than two years.
