Each school will announce its own specific plans in the next two weeks as to how they’ll adjust their calendars and classroom settings. The release said all schools will provide at least some on-campus, in-person instruction in combination with remote learning.
Some schools may adjust calendars to start the fall semester as early as July so the semester can conclude by Thanksgiving.
All schools will enact plans to reduce crowding in residence and dining halls.
Towson University said Friday it will begin its fall semester a week early, on Aug. 24. In-person classes will end at the Thanksgiving break. Classes and exams in December will be conducted online.
