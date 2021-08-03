State officials say a new center will provide mental health and substance abuse treatment as well as help those being released from prison reenter society.
“What was once a source of embarrassment for the city and for our state will instead become a beacon of hope for those struggling with addiction to get the help they need to heal, to recover, and to turn their lives around,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.
In 2015, Maryland closed the men’s section of the state-run Baltimore jail that was notorious for its decrepit conditions, criminal activity and corruption. In 2013, a federal indictment exposed a sophisticated smuggling ring operating inside the Baltimore City Detention Center, involving dozens of gang members and correctional officers. The investigation also revealed that a jailhouse gang leader had impregnated four female guards.