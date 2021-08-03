BALTIMORE — Demolition work has been completed at a shuttered Baltimore jail complex with a long history of corruption and disorder, officials announced Tuesday.

The Baltimore City Detention Center was closed by the state in 2015 and the public works board in 2019 approved a nearly $28 million contract to demolish 39 structures at the jail complex. Plans call for a new therapeutic treatment center at the site.

State officials say a new center will provide mental health and substance abuse treatment as well as help those being released from prison reenter society.

“What was once a source of embarrassment for the city and for our state will instead become a beacon of hope for those struggling with addiction to get the help they need to heal, to recover, and to turn their lives around,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

In 2015, Maryland closed the men’s section of the state-run Baltimore jail that was notorious for its decrepit conditions, criminal activity and corruption. In 2013, a federal indictment exposed a sophisticated smuggling ring operating inside the Baltimore City Detention Center, involving dozens of gang members and correctional officers. The investigation also revealed that a jailhouse gang leader had impregnated four female guards.