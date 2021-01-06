Businesses and self-employed individuals or independent contractors with estimated income tax returns and payments due on Jan. 15 also will be granted an extension until April 15.
While people will still have to pay their taxes, Comptroller Peter Franchot said it adds up to a total of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in temporary relief. There will be no penalties, and people do not have to request an extension.
The state extended deadlines last year from April 15 to July 15.
“That proved to be budget neutral,” Franchot said. “We got all the taxes that were owed us. It was just that we gave folks 90 days to have a cushion of their own money in their own bank accounts.”
