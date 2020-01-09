“The key is, first of all, do the little things,” Franchot said. “Gain the trust and confidence of the citizens, and then do some fundamental reforms.”

Franchot has run in the past as a political outsider, and he has spent much of his time as comptroller at odds with leaders in his own party.

“I constantly try to put the state of Maryland ahead of the party loyalty, and I really believe we need to stop demonizing and throwing bricks at people,” Franchot said Thursday.

Franchot, a former state delegate from Montgomery County, has cruised to reelection to the statewide office of comptroller by large margins. He was re-elected in 2018 with more than 1.6 million votes, or about 72% of the vote in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

He has underscored progress he has made as the state’s tax collector, including getting tax refunds to residents in less than three business days, recapturing delinquent taxes and fighting tax fraud and identity theft.

Franchot is the first candidate to announce plans to run for governor in 2022. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.

Franchot was first elected comptroller in 2006, after winning an upset victory in a three-way Democratic primary and defeating William Donald Schaefer, a long-time Maryland politician who had served as governor, comptroller and mayor of Baltimore. Schaefer died in 2011. Franchot, 72, served in the House of Delegates for 20 years, from 1987 to 2007.