ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland has “alarming concerns” about neighboring Pennsylvania’s efforts to meet clean water goals and how falling short will affect the Chesapeake Bay.

Hogan sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday.

Hogan, who chairs the Chesapeake Executive Council, also says Pennsylvania’s plan includes a “troubling funding gap” of more than $300 million annually.

Hogan says Pennsylvania’s final watershed implementation plan falls “far short” of the federally set nitrogen goal. He says it only achieves 73% of the required reduction.

The council is scheduled to meet next week.

The Chesapeake Bay is the nation’s largest estuary. Hogan emphasizes in his letter that the nation has committed to restoring it through executive orders, as well as congressional actions and policies.

