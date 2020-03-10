Meanwhile, the chancellor of the University System of Maryland has urged each university to prepare for students to remain off campus for at least two weeks after the end of spring break, which begins Saturday and ends March 22 at the University of Maryland.
Universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely, Chancellor Jay Perman said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.