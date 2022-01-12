Stewart declined to talk about any motive for the cyberattack on the state health department.
“Unlike many organizations, which take days or weeks to contain security incidents, MDH was able to isolate and contain its systems within several hours of first detecting the incident,” Stewart said.
As a result of containment measures, some some services were rendered unavailable and some remain offline.
“We are recovering with deliberate action to minimize the likelihood of reinfection,” Stewart said.