“I am accepting advice from doctors and scientists,” she said. “Based on the fact that Prince George’s County was the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the state, we have to be cautious.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan decided earlier this week to fully lift capacity restrictions on most businesses, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Larger venues, such as concert halls and theaters, may reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Hogan’s order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, revoked local restrictions and left county leaders rushing to decide whether to reinstate their own, stricter rules.

Like at the state level, Alsobrooks reminded residents that masks and social distancing will still be required at all businesses and indoor public spaces. She said private gatherings in Prince George’s will now be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Alsobrooks said the county consulted with the state attorney general’s office and received guidance that they could move more slowly in reopening than the state.

County officials had been closely monitoring their own metrics when Hogan made his announcement Tuesday, Alsobrooks said. Increased vaccination rates and decreased case loads made her feel comfortable lifting some restrictions — even though Prince George’s continues to lag far behind other parts of the state in terms of the percent of residents who have been vaccinated.

“We will not throw caution to the wind,” she said. “It has been too devastating for us.”

New coronavirus cases in Maryland and across the region continue to plateau. In Maryland, the state added 12 deaths and 924 cases on Thursday, while hospitalizations are down 8 percent.

In Virginia, cases have steadily declined, down 12 percent since last week, with the addition of 1,250 cases and 53 deaths Thursday. Hospitalizations are also down 6 percent since last week.