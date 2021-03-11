Only about 2,600 residents aged 65 and up had registered on the city’s new portal by Wednesday evening, even though the city has 5,700 doses set aside for that population this week.

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt urged people to help get more seniors signed up, and said she was confident the city would make up the difference by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. If there are appointments reserved for seniors left over, Nesbitt said, they will go to younger residents with qualifying medical conditions living in priority Zip codes.

“We are optimistic will people will get the 5,400 seniors registered this week,” Nesbitt said. “We really do want people to use all of their resources and communicate with seniors to get registered.”

In Maryland, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) announced Thursday that the Washington suburb, which has had by far the most coronavirus cases in Maryland, will move more slowly than the state in reopening.

Alsobrooks said capacity limits will be increased from 25 percent to 50 percent for all businesses, including restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and houses of worship, starting Friday at 5 p.m. Private gatherings will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

“I am accepting advice from doctors and scientists,” she said. “Based on the fact that Prince George’s County was the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the state, we have to be cautious.”

Hogan announced Tuesday that he would allow most businesses to return to full capacity as of 5 p.m. Friday. His order — which cited declining positivity rates and increasing numbers of vaccinations — revoked existing local restrictions and left county leaders rushing to decide whether to reinstate their own, stricter rules.

Masks and social distancing will still be required at all businesses and indoor public spaces statewide.

Baltimore County joined Howard and Anne Arundel counties in following Hogan’s lead, allowing restaurants and bars, retail businesses, churches, gyms and casinos, among other businesses, to open at full capacity, while keeping mask mandates and social-distancing rules in place.

Under both the Baltimore County and state orders, larger venues such as concert halls and theaters will be able to open at 50 percent capacity.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski (D) said he decided to mirror the state’s decision in part because he opposes a “patchwork approach” to reopening — but added that he had not ruled out adding restrictions if necessary.

“If our data in the coming weeks shows that Governor Hogan’s order creates a detrimental impact to the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, “Baltimore County is prepared to take steps to increase restrictions, as needed, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health,” he said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said the city will not reopen at that pace allowed by Hogan, but will announce details on its restrictions Friday afternoon.

Officials in Prince George’s had been closely monitoring their own metrics when Hogan made his announcement Tuesday, Alsobrooks said. Increased vaccination rates and decreased case loads made her feel comfortable lifting some restrictions — even though the county still lags far behind other parts of the state in terms of the percent of residents who have been vaccinated.

“We will not throw caution to the wind,” she said. “It has been too devastating for us.”

As of Thursday, Maryland has fully vaccinated 10.2 percent of residents, compared to 5.7 percent of residents in Prince George’s County and 10 percent of residents in Montgomery County, which is expected to announce its decision on new restrictions on Friday.

In the District, where 7.7 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, Bowser said officials were watching closely to see how surrounding counties respond to Hogan’s reopening plans.

“Maryland has sometimes done things at the state level that hasn’t amounted to much change at the county level,” Bowser said. “It’s the counties that surround us where we have the most concern.”

Bowser said more than 77,000 people had preregistered for a vaccination appointment Wednesday, the day the city launched its new registration system. On Friday, the D.C. health department will send about 13,500 randomly-selected appointment invitations, divided up among eligible groups and those living in priority Zip codes.

Earlier in the week, Bowser had pleaded with those who aren’t yet eligible for a vaccine not to sign up — but more than 33,000 people who don’t yet qualify registered anyway. About 32,000 residents with qualifying medical conditions and about 9,300 eligible workers also signed up, Bowser said.

Nesbitt, the D.C. health director, spoke about guidance issued for fully-vaccinated people Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She noted that fully vaccinated residents can safely visit with each other — or with low-risk, unvaccinated people from a single household — in private settings.

In situations where a vaccinated person is visiting people without the vaccine from multiple households, everyone should wear a mask, Nesbitt added.

As the number of vaccinations continues to increase across the region, the pace of new cases is starting to slow, and hospitalizations are falling.

Maryland added 12 coronavirus deaths and 924 new cases on Thursday, while hospitalizations were down 8 percent since last week.

In Virginia, cases have steadily declined, down 12 percent since last week, with the addition of 1,250 cases and 53 deaths Thursday. Hospitalizations are down 6 percent since last week.

The District of Columbia has seen an uptick in cases in recent days due to a reporting backlog. It added 122 cases Thursday and one death, while hospitalizations are down 2 percent since last Thursday.