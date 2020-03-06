But they were not immediately tested for covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, because at the time the Center for Disease Control guidelines said only to test people who had been traveling in China, Montgomery County health officer Travis Gayles said. Officials declined to say where the three had been traveling, but said they did not meet those testing guidelines.

The three patients are “in good condition,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday night. They are quarantined in their homes in the county, a large and affluent suburb of about 1 million people just outside Washington. The woman is not related to the couple.

At a news conference Friday morning, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) urged residents to stay calm and said the state and county had been working for weeks to prepare for a possible outbreak.

“There is no reason to panic,” Elrich said. “Life as you know it should continue pretty much as it was.”

Gayles said there is no reason at this point to consider any widespread closures of schools, offices or other institutions in the county. Rather, he said, people who feel sick should stay home, and everyone should take basic precautions like washing their hands and using hand sanitizer, and avoiding contact with those who are ill.

Hogan declared a state of emergency to speed the delivery of funding and other resources to address the virus.

As of Friday morning, 41 Maryland residents had been tested for the coronavirus. Twenty-six of the tests were negative, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s website page that is tracking the virus. Twelve were pending. The only three positive tests were the Montgomery County residents.

No cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Virginia or the District.

Deputy health secretary Fran Phillips said the three victims were able to bring themselves to a hospital Wednesday, wearing “protective precautions.” Specimens were collected and they returned home, where they remained in quarantine as of Thursday evening. They were each mildly to moderately ill, and their symptoms are abating, Phillips said.

State health officials, assisted by the county, are trying to determine who else may have been exposed in the days between the victims’ arrival home and when they were tested.

The three patients “were out and about because their travel wasn’t flagged,” Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said. The investigation will look at their comings and goings, “where they went and who they interacted with.”

Phillips said officials “want to understand the period of time when they returned from travel and when they had symptoms ... We want to understand where they went and who they interacted with.”

The patients are not believed to have had significant contact with children, officials said.

Thirty-one Virginia residents have been tested as of Friday, including 21 whose tests came back negative and 10 that are pending. Three of the pending cases are in Northern Virginia. Nine D.C. residents have been tested; eight tests came back negative, while one is pending.

About 70 miles west of Washington, Wakefield Country Day School near Huntly, Va., kept its 132 students home Thursday and Friday as a precaution after a group of students and adults recently visited Italy, France and Switzerland.

The school was on winter break last week, then students who traveled to Europe stayed home this week before officials closed the school for two days. The group departed Feb. 20 and returned five days later. No students have shown signs of illness.

Head of school Jessica Andrus Lindstrom said by the time the school reopens Monday, students who went to Europe will have been away for the 14-day quarantine period recommended by the CDC.

In Maryland, the General Assembly has fast-tracked a request from the governor to access $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund to deal with the coronavirus. The legislation will be considered by the full Senate on Friday.

Hogan also submitted a supplemental budget request for fiscal 2021 that would allocate $10 million in emergency expenses to prepare for the coronavirus. Part of the spending would be used to purchase equipment for rapid diagnosis, additional staff for investigations and providing services for quarantined individuals, including food and medicine.

As members of Congress prepare their Capitol Hill offices for the possibility of having to work from home for weeks on end, Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) and John Sarbanes (D-Md.) on Thursday introduced legislation to expand telework across the federal government.

“In the face of the coronavirus threat, federal agencies are expected to have a robust continuity of operations plan ready for immediate activation should the outbreak threaten to interrupt essential government services,” Connolly said in a statement. “Telework is an essential tool for that response.”

The bill would prohibit agencies from making across-the-board cuts to telework availability, require agencies to notify Congress about and justify any plans to restrict telework and ensure that agencies to report on cost savings derived from telework.

Lawmakers also want the Office of Personnel Management to establish guidelines for agencies on how to set goals for and report cost savings of telework.

Anxiety about the global coronavirus outbreak has catapulted health care to become a top concern for many Maryland residents, according to a poll released late Wednesday. Since January, the number of residents who described health care as their top concern tripled to 17 percent, the Gonzales poll found, second only to the percentage of people who are most worried about crime. Fears over the threat of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, fueled the change, pollster Patrick E. Gonzales said.

In Montgomery County Friday morning, Judy Black, 67, was one of a string of people who stopped by a Bethesda CVS to grab some hand sanitizer — to no avail.

Black said the CVS along Old Georgetown Road was the only one in the area whose website suggested it had the product in stock. But when she got to aisle 12, they were already out. She picked up the store’s last few bottles of antibacterial soap instead, then shared them with others in the checkout line who had come for the same thing.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Black, a special education teacher, said of the spread of coronavirus in general. Teachers don’t have enough hand sanitizer to help keep their students’ hands clean.

“My dentist was out of it. I’m trying to get one for my friend who is a teacher,“ she said. “It’s not panic, but it’s very difficult to be conscious and cautious and not create panic.”

Black said she is reconsidering her travel plans for the spring, as are many others she has talked with. “A lot of people are wondering whether they should take their kids anywhere for spring break,“ she said.