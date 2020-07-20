“Our jurisdictions are prepared to act quickly to address these concerns but would prefer for the state to take action to create a unified, standardized approach to address this resurgence of cases,” they wrote.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Mike Ricci, said in a statement that under the state’s recovery plan, “local jurisdictions continue to have the flexibility to make those decisions.”

The seven-day average of daily new infections fell sharply in Maryland in June but has been steadily trending upward since early July. On Sunday, the state reported 925 new cases, the highest number since late May, when there were more than 1,000 new cases reported daily. Covid-related hospitalizations have also started showing slight upticks. As of Monday, the number of patients currently hospitalized in Maryland was 463, up from a low of 385 about two weeks ago.

The total number of covid-related deaths has continued to decline, but experts say it can often take several weeks for an increase in cases to be followed by an increase in deaths.

The state’s six largest jurisdictions have all seen a rebound in new infections in recent days, with Howard and Anne Arundel showing the most dramatic increases.

In Howard, the seven-day average in new cases has jumped from five in mid-June to around 40, rivaling the figures that were reported at the peak of the crisis in May and June. In Anne Arundel, the seven-day average has jumped from just above 20 in late June to more than 60 this weekend.

At an online town hall Monday evening, Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman (D) said the county is looking at imposing new restrictions inresponse to the increase, but is hoping that the state will consider a a more coordinated effort to roll back its recovery plan.

County health officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the county is not only seeing an increase in cases but a jump in the rate of spread. When the rate of spread is less than 1 person, Kalyanaraman said, the virus is being controlled. Anne Arundel County’s rate of spread has recently increased to 1.21.

“That’s concerning to us because that means the virus is spreading faster and faster,” Kalyanaraman said.

Prince George’s and Montgomery, which lead the state in overall cases since March, have also seen their daily case numbers increase over the last two weeks. In Prince George’s, the seven-day average has climbed to 131, up from the low of 70 in early July, but still significantly lower than the average of more than 350 that the county was reporting in May. In Montgomery, where more than 16,000 people have tested positive, the seven-day average in new cases has reached 93, up from about 65 in late June, but also markedly lower than its peak in May of more than 240 cases.